A local charity has teamed up with art colleges to rescue old jewellery and give it a new lease of life with the Radical Jewellery Makeover project.

Radical Jewellery Makeover is an initiative by The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust (SGT) and Ethical Metalsmiths in collaboration with local art colleges bringing the project to the UK, after its beginnings in the US. The project aims to reduce the environmental impact associated with sourcing materials often used in commercial jewellery.

From now until 7 January, the RJM team are asking people to “mine” their unwanted jewellery – with the option of leave the pieces in a local dropbox or send them by post.

When the items have been collected, students and tutors from art colleges will transform the jewellery into fresh pieces of jewellery. The pieces they create will go on show in an exhibition and will be on sale in Glasgow at the end of March 2022. The proceeds will fund further efforts to educate and connect people with responsibly sourced materials.

As a “thank you” for donating unwanted items, donors will receive a discount on any purchases.

The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust is dedicated to creating a sustainable future for jewellery. As Karen Westland, SGT’s Ethical Making Programme Manager, said: “RJM is a great way to recover unworn, unloved, unfashionable and broken jewellery that is lurking at the bottom of boxes, bags and drawers and give it a fresh chance to glitter.”

“We want to highlight the creativity of Scotland’s makers and designers while raising awareness and inspiring action around climate change, fast fashion and sustainability. Combining responsible material sourcing with the innovative design creates a sustainable, stronger legacy of making for the future – a future of making that can help fight climate change and inequality,” continues Karen.

Students from The Glasgow School of Art, City of Glasgow College, Edinburgh College of Art, Fife College, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and Glasgow Kelvin College will be involved in the initiative with students describing the project as “exciting” and “refreshing”.

