What The Fork has teamed up with Bonnie Burrito, MC’s Takeaway and Harajuku Kitchen to raise money for charity, Steps To Hope this Christmas.

Until 22 December all three will donate the value of a meal to Steps To Hope with every order they get through either on the What The Fork app or through their individual branded apps.

What the Fork food ordering app team at their base. Steven Coutts with a branded delivery vehicle showing the new logo, What The Fork, Merlin House, Cross Way, Dalgety Bay.

Steps To Hope is a non-profit charity which runs soup kitchens every week, providing those struggling with homelessness in Edinburgh with warm shelter and a three course meal.

Each meal served costs just £2 and What The Fork would like to buy as many meals as they can to make a real difference to those in need at this time of the year.

All donations made will be uploaded to the dedicated Just Giving page which you can click on here. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/what-the-fork-app

What The Fork delivers high-quality apps and functionality to keep food service businesses at the forefront of ordering technology. Aiming to redefine and revolutionise the Food and Drink Industry, What The Fork’s sustainable, capped cost business model allows restaurant and takeaway owners to take back control of their business.

