SGB Championship: Oxford Cheetahs 44, Edinburgh Monarchs 46

Josh Pickering (pictured) powered to a final heat win with Kye Thomson in third place as What the Fork Edinburgh Monarchs came from behind to edge Oxford Cheetahs in the Midlands.

The Scots trailed by eight points at 37-29 with four heats left but surged thanks to a 5-1 in Heat 12, and then 4-2 scorelines in the next three to win 46-44.

Pickering top scored with 17 points from six rides, winning five of the heats, with Paco Castagna on seven points and Thomson with six points.

Troy Batchelor was best for the home side with 13 points and former Edinburgh rider Aaron Summers next best on ten points.

