Scotland men’s head coach Derek Forsyth aims to build on the good phases of the form they showed at the recent Commonwealth Games when they host the EuroHockey, Qualifier D, at Uddingston Hockey Club on August 24 to 27.

Scotland, who finished a disappointing ninth out of ten in the Birmingham, face Gibralter on Wednesday, August 24, Wales 24-hours later and finish against Switzerland on Saturday, August 27.



The winners claim a place in the EuroHockey Championships 2023 at the Warsteiner Hockey Park in Monchengladbach.

Second and third placed teams qualify for EuroHockey Championship II and bottom place qualifies for EuroHockey Championship III.



Forsyth includes five home-based Scots in the squad and said: “The qualifiers give us the chance to build on the good phases of our game that we showed throughout the Commonwealth Games. It will also allow to work on the finer details we’ve identified where we need to improve.”



Scotland claimed a silver medal in 2021 at EuroHockey Championship II and won gold in Glasgow in the same competition in 2017 with a 2-1 win over Wales in the final.



Scotland: Tommy Alexander, Struan Walker (Der Club An Der Alster, Germany), Russell Anderson (Repton Hockey Club), Michael Bremner (UHC Hamburg, Germany), Andy Bull, Lee Morton (Old Georgians HC), Murray Collins (Teddington Hockey Club), Callum Duke, Rob Harwood (Western Wildcats), Rob Field (Holcombe), Dave Forrester, Duncan Riddell (Grange HC), Alan Forsyth (HGC, Holland), Jamie Golden (Surbiton Hockey Club), Ed Greaves, Robbie Shepherdson(Teddington HC), Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon HC), David Nairn (Clydesdale)

PICTURE: Duncan Riddell (left, white shirt) in Scotland squad for EuroHockey qualifiers

