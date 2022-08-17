This year’s EIBF is dispensing with the daily, multiple author photo calls and are limiting them to a few per day so there will be no large galleries of many authors to see, just the occasional one or two. Pity…

Day 5’s call at EIBF’s 2022 home, Edinburgh College of Art, was for Vashti Bunyan.

With her 1970 album Just Another Diamond Day struggling to find its audience, Bunyan rejected the music world, retreating to Ireland, then Scotland. By 2000, unbeknownst to her, it had become one of the most sought-after records of its day, and a re-release cemented her as an enormously influential figure in folk music.

With Wayward, Bunyan recounts the story of the album – from a barefoot girl on the road learning to take back control of her life, to her career revival.

