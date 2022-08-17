Detectives investigating the disappearance of Peter Coshan (75) have arrested and charged two men and are continuing to appeal for information.

Peter was last seen in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh around 11.50pm on Thursday, 11 August 2022 and was reported missing the next day.

Officers can confirm that Peter, of Edinburgh, is believed to be dead and they are treating his death as murder.

However, his body is yet to be recovered.

Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been arrested and charged in connection.

Both men are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 August, 2022.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland Major Investigation Team is appealing to the public for information.

He said: “Our thoughts are very much with Peter’s family at this difficult time.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Peter and I would encourage anyone with any information regarding Peter’s disappearance to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital so please do pass it on to officers.

“We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

“You can select to remain anonymous when submitting information.

“The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S27-PO1

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1745 of 12 August, 2022.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...