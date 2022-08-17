Second Body return with two new pieces honouring the power in small acts of creativity and to shed light on social-political issues by fusing music, theatre and cutting-edge sciences.

‘Concept for a Film’ blends radical mycology, vulnerable autobiography and experimental sound and music design in order to explore the fundamental interconnectivity of the world and a human race on the brink of self-induced destruction.

The piece juxtaposes an imagined disaster movie where fungi start fighting back, accounts of Max’s father’s recent Leukaemia diagnosis and his outsourced fungal immune system, magic mushroom trips and the creation of a huge sensor-responsive analogue synth made in the form of an underground mycelial network.

Drawing from Merlin Sheldrake’s Entangled Life, and Anna Tsing’s The Mushroom at the End of the World, the piece endeavours to shape itself according to the rules of nature, rather than following a Western patriarchal notion of linear, heroic narrative.

‘Concept for a Film’ is on at Assembly Five, George Square, 17 – 27 Aug 20:00 (1 hour) £13.00 (£12.00)

Tickets and further information, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms

Like this: Like Loading...