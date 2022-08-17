Garry Starr… The Myth… The Legend… returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with an hour of award-winning, unpredictable and exuberant physical comedy for anyone and everyone with a heart, soul, and funny bone. No prior knowledge of the classics required.

Greece Lightning sees the overzealous idiot attempt to perform all of Greek mythology in less than 60 minutes in order to save his Hellenic homeland from economic ruin.

Never before has Medusa been looser, Achilles more sillies or Uranus so heinous.

Having single-handedly saved the performing arts in 2018 with his multi-award-winning debut show, comic wunderkind Garry returns with another anarchic masterclass not to be mythed.

Damien Warren-Smith, the performer behind Garry Starr, has said: ‘Greece Lightning is Garry scaling his own comedic Mount Olympus and no one is being left behind. This is Garry at his most outgoing, his most engaging, his most ridiculous and I can’t wait for UK audiences to join him on his Herculean quest to bring mirth where there was once only myth.’

Garry Starr GREECE LIGHTNING plays Venue 61, Belly Dancer from August 4

More info https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/garry-starr-greece-lightning

