What The Fork Monarchs emerged victorious by 48-42 against Plymouth, a result which boosts Edinburgh’s play-off position but it wasn’t until the final race that anyone could relax.

Last heat heroes Richard Lawson and Kye Thomson took a 5-1 to get Monarchs over the line and Thomson said: “It was a bit tight, but we had choice of gates in the last one.

“Heat 15s have not gone too well for me previously so it was great to get a 5-1. On my riding tonight, I did things that I have been trying to work on but hadn’t quite mastered, cut backs and passing.”

Earlier, Monarchs strolled into a 9-3 lead after two heats, any thoughts of an easy night were dispelled by a 1-5 reverse for Castagna and Thomson (whose chain broke on the last lap while third) against the flying Palm Toft and Flint.

Thereafter there was little in it, each time Monarchs looked like pulling away, Plymouth pegged them back. Monarchs led by 6 at heat 12, probably the best of numerous exciting heats, in which Thomson won a passing battle with Palm Toft.

Plymouth took 4-2s in the next two heats though and the home fans breathed a sight of relief when the last heat went their way.

Edinburgh Monarchs (48): Richard Lawson 12+0, Lasse Fredriksen 4+3, Kye Thomson 11+1, Paco Castagna 5+0, Josh Pickering 8+0, James Sarjeant 3+0, Jacob Hook 5+0

Plymouth Gladiators (42): Leon Flint 13+2, Tom Woolley 1+1, Ben Barker 0+0, Michael Palm Toft 9+0, Hans Andersen 11+0, Ben Morley 8+1, Harry McGurk 0+0

