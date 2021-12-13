Paul Tasner, founder of PulpWorks – an eco-friendly packaging company, will be headline speaker for the Love Your Business networking event on Thursday.

PulpWorks designs and manufactures eco-friendly packaging made from compostable waste, for clients such as Google, Kleenex and Amazon. The company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, having won over 20 awards in this time.

Paul founded PulpWorks at 66, aiming to replace toxic plastic packaging, such as plastic blister packs and Styrofoam, with his own compostable and biodegradable moulded fibre products.

With the help of a team of designers, he invented the Karta-Pack™, made from recycled pulp and paper, allowing customers to replace plastic non-recyclable containers with a safe, planet-friendly alternative – created using the same technology that is used to make egg cartons.

Paul will be one of the key speakers at the Love Your Business event, set to take place online on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

Paul said: “I’m really looking forward to speaking at the next Love Your Business event and sharing my business journey, from trying to get investment in the early days to our growth. Also to prove to anyone who has an idea for a new product the reasons why it’s worth taking that entrepreneurial leap, regardless of your age.”

Paul Tasner

The Love Your Businesses networking organisation, which was founded by PR executive Michelle Brown, brings businesses together, helping to build their network, share contacts, referrals and ideas.

Founder Michelle Brown said:”I’m delighted Paul will be joining us as our speaker at Love Your Business this month. He’ll be talking about his entrepreneurial journey, including how to source funding in the early days in Silicon Valley to establishing the right manufacturing and distribution channels, and sharing tips on the importance of building your network in business.”

The Love Your Business events have welcomed many inspiring speakers – including the founders of Social Bite and 4JStudios. Paul is set to be joined by other big names such as Zakia Moulaoui Geury, founder of tourism business Invisible Cities.

Tickets for the event, which continues to run online, on 16 December from 4.30 pm until 5.30 pm, are £5 plus a booking fee. They can be purchased through Eventbrite:

