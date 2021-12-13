TURN YOUR 2022 DOWNSIZING DREAMS iNTO REALITY AT CAMELOT HOLIDAY PARK NEAR CARLISLE.

Stately Albion Park Homes offer a stress-free, maintenance-free lifestyle on a well established family run park.

Those in the market for a permanent downsizing residential park home away from the buzz of city life can buy now at Camelot Holiday Park near Carlisle. In 2021 record numbers of over 55s chose a quieter, maintenance free lifestyle among like-minded people on residential parks, with the trend set to continue next year.

Camelot Holiday Park, a secure gated park which enjoys a convenient location between the North Lake District and the Scottish Borders, has high quality Stately Albion Park Homes from £125,000. With full residential status, and open twelve months of the year, many people live permanently at Camelot Holiday Park, enjoying the peaceful and secure surroundings.

Fully decorated and furnished, Stately Albion Park Homes include many features, such as open plan layouts, modern kitchens with built in appliances, en-suite master bedrooms with dressing rooms, exterior cladding and bay windows. The homes are also complete with quality decking and blocked paved driveways.

Buy now, and take advantage of no site fees for 2022, plus a free widescreen TV for your new home.

Park owner, William Stewart said: “Our beautiful park homes represent a great opportunity to acquire a new downsizing property as well specified as a new build bungalow. We’re within easy reach of two of the most popular and most scenic parts of the UK.

“A fantastic new lifestyle awaits for over 55s if you are looking to retire. Make 2022 the year it happens for you.”Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Kielder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

