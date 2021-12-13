Independent Pizzeria, Pizza Geeks, have launched their new festive menu for December – with a charitable twist.

The local pizzeria, with branches in Haymarket, Leith and Waverley Market’s rooftop, have paired their new menu with “the gift that gives twice” initiative. With every meal sold in December, Pizza Geeks will donate a pizza for their Pizza for the People Campaign.

Since launching the campaign in 2018, the company have given over 19,000 pizzas to people in need. Sales of their featured pizza are matched and then donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community – going even further during the festive season this year.

With this festive twist, Pizza Geeks aim to donate 10,000 pizzas this year – hoping to get customers in the holiday mood and encouraging them to help others in need.

Patrick Ward and Finlay Clarkson, Co-Founders of Pizza Geeks said, “We have been doing extra Pizza for the People giveaways around Christmas time for three years running now and it is really important to us. For many people, this time of year can bring a lot of anxiety and loneliness, so we want to be able to help the vulnerable in hopes that it eases things for them and helps involve them in the Christmas spirit! It is an incredibly important part of the festive season to us, and we are really proud of the work that we have been able to do so far during the year.”

Their festive menu features The Nakatomi Pizza – which has roast potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. With a Veggie Ki Yay version which includes THIS™ Isn’t Chicken.

Well known throughout the city for their handmade Neapolitan inspired pizzas, the company will be working together with other local independent and like-minded businesses throughout Edinburgh – including Mimi’s Bakehouse and Soul Food. Together, they will give back to vulnerable people during the festive period to a range of local charities and organisations, with a week of giving from 16-22 December.

Pizza Geeks work closely with organisations and charities to make sure their pizzas end up where they’re most needed. Alternatively, they have launched a pay it forward schema, in which you can directly buy a pizza for someone in need via their website.

Donating pizzas is just the start of their long-term vision which is to give training and skills within the community to give people a real chance to get back on their feet.

Head to one of Pizza Geeks’ three Edinburgh locations for one of their handmade Neapolitan inspired pizzas, and to give back this Christmas .

https://www.pizzageeks.co.uk

