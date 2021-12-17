NHS Lothian has opened drop-in clinics where anyone who is eligible can obtain their booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

This is the most up to date list but further information can be found on the Edinburgh Health and Social Care website.

Link here to the EHSCP website

SiteDaysTimes
Allermuir Health Centre, 165 Colinton Mains Drive, Edinburgh EH13 9AFSaturday and Sunday9.30am – 3.30pm
Conan Doyle Medical Centre, 4 Nether Liberton Loan, Edinburgh EH16 5TYSaturday9.30am – 3.30pm
Craigmillar Medical Centre, 106 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh EH16 4DTSaturday and Sunday9.30am – 3.30pm
Gracemount Health Centre, 24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh EH16 6RNSaturday and Sunday9.30am – 3.30pm
Leith Community Treatment Centre, 12 Junction Place, Edinburgh EH6 5JQ7 days9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -6pm (last drop in 3.30pm Saturday and Sunday)
Lowland Hall, Royal Vaccination Centre, Ingliston, Newbridge EH28 8NB7 days9.30am – 6.30pm
Mountcastle Health Centre, 132 Mountcastle Drive South, Edinburgh EH15 3LLSaturday9.30am – 3.30pm
Ocean Terminal shopping centre (first floor)7 days12 – 6.30pm
Pennywell All Care Centre, 1 Macmillan Crescent, Edinburgh EH4 4WL7 days9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm
Pentlands Medical Centre, 44 Pentland View, Currie EH14 5QBSunday9.30am – 3.30pm
Sighthill Health Centre, 380 Calder Road, Edinburgh EH11 4AU7 days9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm
South Queensferry Medical Practice, 41 The Loan, South Queensferry EH30 9HASaturday9.30am – 3.30pm
Tollcross Health Centre, Ponton Street, Edinburgh EH3 9PXSaturday and Sunday9.30am – 3.30pm

You may also book an appointment on the NHS Inform website here.

