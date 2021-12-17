NHS Lothian has opened drop-in clinics where anyone who is eligible can obtain their booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
This is the most up to date list but further information can be found on the Edinburgh Health and Social Care website.
Link here to the EHSCP website
|Site
|Days
|Times
|Allermuir Health Centre, 165 Colinton Mains Drive, Edinburgh EH13 9AF
|Saturday and Sunday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Conan Doyle Medical Centre, 4 Nether Liberton Loan, Edinburgh EH16 5TY
|Saturday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Craigmillar Medical Centre, 106 Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh EH16 4DT
|Saturday and Sunday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Gracemount Health Centre, 24 Gracemount Drive, Edinburgh EH16 6RN
|Saturday and Sunday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Leith Community Treatment Centre, 12 Junction Place, Edinburgh EH6 5JQ
|7 days
|9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -6pm (last drop in 3.30pm Saturday and Sunday)
|Lowland Hall, Royal Vaccination Centre, Ingliston, Newbridge EH28 8NB
|7 days
|9.30am – 6.30pm
|Mountcastle Health Centre, 132 Mountcastle Drive South, Edinburgh EH15 3LL
|Saturday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Ocean Terminal shopping centre (first floor)
|7 days
|12 – 6.30pm
|Pennywell All Care Centre, 1 Macmillan Crescent, Edinburgh EH4 4WL
|7 days
|9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm
|Pentlands Medical Centre, 44 Pentland View, Currie EH14 5QB
|Sunday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Sighthill Health Centre, 380 Calder Road, Edinburgh EH11 4AU
|7 days
|9.30 – 11.30am – 1 -3pm
|South Queensferry Medical Practice, 41 The Loan, South Queensferry EH30 9HA
|Saturday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
|Tollcross Health Centre, Ponton Street, Edinburgh EH3 9PX
|Saturday and Sunday
|9.30am – 3.30pm
You may also book an appointment on the NHS Inform website here.