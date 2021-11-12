FESTIVE LINE UP AT PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK HAS FOOD, DRINK and FUN FOR EVERYONE

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced its festive line up for 2021, with all day festive fare available in its stunning Horizons Restaurant, from 1st-24thDecember (9pm closing on Xmas Eve) , a Festive Night out on Sat 11th Dec with The 154 Show Band, and a four course Hogmanay Gala Dinner, also served in Horizons. Tables can be reserved from 7pm to 8.45pm. At £70 per person, a complimentary ticket to the estate’s Bring in the Bells event, taking place in Images from 10pm, is included. Dance band, West End, will be performing, with a piper at the Bells. Or you can pay £25pp (adults, with children under 16 at £15pp) to attend Bring in the Bells without attending the Gala Dinner. Your ticket also entitles you to a complimentary buffet box served after the Bells.

All of these events are open to anyone, not just those staying on the park. The Festive Night Out, Hogmanay Gala Dinner, and Bring in the Bells are ticketed, with booking recommended when enjoying festive fare in Horizons.

“Hopefully we have something for everyone this festive season at Pettycur,” said Director Tommy Wallace. “Our festive menus in Horizons are always really popular, and provide an opportunity this year to perhaps get together with work colleagues for a Christmas meal, as well as catch up with family and friends in the run up to Christmas, which can be a hectic time.”

“At £17.95 for two courses, it’s excellent value, with locally sourced ingredients to the fore, together with all the usual festive favourites,” added Tommy.

“We’ve catered for those who like to dance the night away with the Festive Night Out on Saturday 11th December. Kicking off at 9pm, it features a glass of bubbly on arrival with The 154 Show Band keeping everyone entertained for the rest of the evening.”

“And finally, if you haven’t yet made plans for Hogmanay, the Gala Dinner & Bring in the Bells are both fantastic ways to see in 2022. We hope to attract lots of local customers to these events. Their support over the past year has been incredible. As ever, they’ll be assured of top class service and entertainment.”

A four course culinary extravaganza, the Hogmanay Gala Dinner includes an amuse bouche of King Prawn, Cream Cheese & Avocado Timbale, followed by Cream of Potato & Parsnip Soup. Choices in main course cover Medallions of Scotch Beef, Lemon Sole Goujons, and a Baked Brie & Beetroot Tart. For dessert, choose from either Lemon Curd Cheesecake or a selection of Scottish Cheeses. Tea, Coffee & tablet brings this delicious meal to a close.

Starters such as Ham Hock and Pea Terrine, plus Sautéed Woodland Mushrooms, feature on the Festive Fayre Menu in Horizons, with mains covering the all important Traditional Roast Turkey, along with Braised Lamb Shank, Chargrilled Salmon, and Butternut Squash & Lentil Wellington.

Festive Christmas Fayre served daily 12 noon til 9pm from 1st to 24th Dec (9pm closing) in Horizons – call Horizons on 01592 892204 to book.

For Festive Night Out Tickets cost £10pp. Book through Pettycur Website at www.pettycur.co.uk.

Hogmanay Gala 4 course Dinner – £70pp

Bring in the Bells – Early Bird Tickets £25pp adults, £15pp Children under 16

Call 01592 892222 to purchase tickets.

www.pettycur.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...