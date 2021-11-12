Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information after a man was attacked in the Gracemount Drive area on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 8pm on Thursday, 11 November. The victim – a 32-year-old man – was seriously assaulted by another man outside Tesco, but the victim was able to make his way into the shop for assistance. He later attended the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The suspect was seen breaking the window of a car in the Tesco car park, before running off, entering a dark hatchback vehicle on Captain’s Drive and then driving away.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell said: “This appears to have been a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

“It took place in public outside a busy shop, with numerous members of the public present, so we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage or private CCTV from the Gracemount Drive and Captain’s Drive areas last night, as it could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3297 of 11 November. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

Like this: Like Loading...