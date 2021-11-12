Officers in Edinburgh are continuing enquiries and appealing for information following an incident in Fishwives’ Causeway, Edinburgh on Thursday night.

Around 11.30 pm, a 30-year-old woman was walking along Fishwives’ Causeway when a man approached her from behind, took hold of her arm and tried to pull her along the pathway.

A passing cyclist intervened and the suspect ran off.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, around 5ft 8, blue or grey eyes and crooked teeth. He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Neil Donaldson at Fettes Police Office in Edinburgh said: “This would have been a frightening and traumatic experience for the victim.

“Whilst this appears to be a rare and isolated incident we would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Fishwives’ Causeway around 11.30 pm on Thursday, 11 November 2021 and who may have seen a man fitting the above description”.

Anyone with information should contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3903 of 11 November 2021. Alternatively calls can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

