Europafoodxb Ltd is an 8-year-old company based in Central London, precisely in Paddington, South Kensington and Hampstead. It is highly recommended as an online European food specialist and regarded as one of the French market leaders.

The company has a small team of 30 employees and their mission is to provide European food products for those residing in the UK, who wish to receive their order directly to the door. Particularly all their high-quality products are delivered on demand based on the consumer wish, therefore Europafoodxb proudly can offer over 6’000 French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Greek and other European products with a wide variety of food available from the favorite cakes, biscuits and yogurts to oysters, foie gras and cavier.

Their vision is to essentially bring back emotions to their clients through making their home food available to order, reminding clients of past trips, and offering gifts that perhaps also bring back memories. Therefore, Europafoodxb customer commitment is develop relationships that make positive difference in their customers’ lives.

EuropaFoodxb is also an online food shop specialist, and their website is very diverse. You can find many categories and also use the search bars to help you find everything that you need. On top of that there is an online chat available to help if any problem occurs. Therefore, Europafoodxb uphold the highest standards of integrity in all of their actions; and work together, across boundaries, to meet the needs of the customers.

On Europafoodxb websites biscuit’s category, you can find not only different type of French biscuits but also quite good variation of European biscuits. Plain biscuits, milka chocolate, vanilla, fruit, caramel, madeleine, but also biscuit from brands like Bonne Maman, Mulino Bianco and LU – all of these types and brands have been selected with care and trust. Options with no sugar added are available, for example, from the brand Gerble, who sells those delicious dark choco fondant biscuits. Gluten free options also from Gerble with cocoa and hazelnut heart will be able to fall in love with anyone who loves the combination of nuts and chocolate at least a little. You will also find biscuit like choco sprit shortbread from Delacre but also Savane marble cake and BN chocolate biscuit. On the fruits section you will have options like strawberry, apple, coconut, raspberry, lemon, apricot, pear etc.

All products are delivered on demand from over 70 suppliers. No minimum order. No taxes. All chilled products are delivered in a special temperature-controlled packaging. Order today to have your own taste of Europe!

Get a free delivery from £50 within London, and free delivery from £70 in the UK.

Give Europafoodxb a call if you need any assistance on number 020 37193696 or just write an email info@europafoodxb.com. They are ready to consult you!

Buy now at https://europafoodxb.com/.

Photo by S’well on Unsplash

Like this: Like Loading...