As part of the refurbishment works on North Bridge no vehicular traffic will be allowed to cross between 8pm on Saturday 13 November and 6am on Sunday 14 November. This will mean changes to Lothian Buses which are set out below.

The northbound lane will then close for nine months and traffic will only be able to use the bridge in a southerly direction during that time.

There are essential works being carried out to the top and to the underside of the bridge deck on the western side, works to the top of the deck include relaying of pavement slabs and kerbs, surfacing works, drainage upgrades and waterproofing repairs, and works to the underside involving repairs to the reinforced concrete bridge deck.

Full information of all pedestrian arrangements are included in the advice from Balfour Beatty below:

Due to the closure of North Bridge for essential repairs from Sunday 14 November, a number of Lothian Bus services will be subject to diversions across the city centre.

Where possible, these diversions have been designed to adhere as closely as possible to their original routes, whilst minimising delays.

A network-wide service change will also come into effect on Sunday 14 November. Details of how services will be affected can be found on the bus company’s website here.

Services affected in both directions

Service 8 – will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, Dundas Street, Great King Street, Drummond Place, London Street, and Bellevue.

Services 26 and 44 will be diverted via Princes Street, Waterloo Place, Regent Road, Montrose Terrace.

Northbound services

Services 5, 7, 14, 45 and 49 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, York Place, Picardy Place and London Road.

Services 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, X29, X31, X33 and X37 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Princes Street (or in the case of 29/X29, to Howe Street).

Services 29 and X29 will be diverted via Nicolson Street, Chambers Street, George IV Bridge, The Mound, Hanover Street, George Street, Frederick Street to Howe Street.

Southbound services

Services 3, 5, 7, 14, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, 49, X29, X31, X33, X37, N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow normal routes southbound via North Bridge and South Bridge.

Nightbus Services

Nightbuses N3, N14, N30, N31 and N37 will follow daytime diversions with all services stopping on George IV Bridge.

