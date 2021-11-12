Berwick Bandits management have confirmed the re-signing of Jye Etheridge who will take his place in the Bandits side for a fifth successive season after an injury ravaged 2021 campaign.

The 26-year-old Berwick-based Australian joins Chris “Bomber” Harris, Ricky Wells, Leon Flint and Kyle Bickley (pictured) in a competitive looking Bandits side.

Jamie Courtney, the club’s co-owner and co-promoter said: “Jye didn’t have the season he had hoped and prepared so hard for last year but he showed amazing resilience to fight back to fitness after some terrible injuries and I believe 2022 will be a big one in his career.

“To work his way to No 1 in the team was a feather in his cap, and Jye also, selflessly, took on the captain’s role to allow Aaron Summers time to focus on getting his own form back, which deserves a massive amount of credit.”

He added: “We are delighted with how this side is coming together and when you consider there is not many riders Jye has not beaten in the league, I think this gives us a competitive and exciting looking team.”

Like this: Like Loading...