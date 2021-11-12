Fife Flyers prepare to face in-form Coventry Blaze at The Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (19.15) and coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) has no injury worries.

Blaze currently sit in fourth spot in the ten-strong Elite League with four wins and two defeats and have games in hand over the top three.

And Danny Stewart, their coach, and a former assistant coach at Flyers, may fancy his chances against new-look, eighth-placed Fife who have only four points from seven games.

Blaze also hold a 2-0 victory over the Kirkcaldy club from a joust at The SkyDome on September 25 but Fife are a different animal now and come into the clash following their 3-1 home success over fifth-placed Cardiff Devils last Sunday.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars travel to Manchester Storm (19.00) looking for revenge for a 6-2 defeat at The Storm Shelter on Thursday, October 21.

Second-bottom Stars have only three points from seven starts having won only one game and losing five in regulation time and once in overtime, while Manchester have seven points from their eight games, a record which includes three wins and four regular time defeats and one in overtime.

On Sunday, Dundee host Belfast Giants (17.00) and Fife visit Guildford Flames (18.00) while Glasgow Clan, who started the league season late, are at Coventry (17.30).

Clan, who lost 3-2 in their league opener at Belfast last Sunday, have an injury doubt with 26-year-old, Canadian centre ice, Quinn O’Brien.

Glasgow’s captain Dyson Stevenson said: “Only losing 3-2 (at Belfast) was positive, all things being considered, but we still lost, which sucks.

“We don’t want to be playing catch up all season and eventually we’ll have to forget how games the other teams have played more than us and just concentrate on trying to win.

“You definitely could tell we weren’t in as good a shape as Belfast were, but that was to be expected. The more we play and practice, that will all click.

“We want the win in Coventry on Sunday and they have some good players in their team who will cause us problems.”

FIXTURES: Elite League: Saturday: Fife v Coventry (19.15), Manchester v Dundee (19.00). Sunday: Elite League: Dundee v Belfast (17.00), Guildford v Fife (18.00), Coventry v Glasgow (17.30).

