Cami Brown (pictured) believes Glasgow Tigers have a fighting chance of being crowned league champions for the first time in a decade when they visit Poole Pirates on Thursday in the second-leg of the SGB Championship play-off.

The Ashfield-based outfit beat Poole 50-40 in the first-leg on Tuesday but they must improve on their 56-34 SGB Championship defeat at Poole earlier in the season.

Brown, Tigers’ team manager, said: “First and foremost it’s a win and that’s difficult against Poole. That’s what we started out to get. We’ve given ourselves something to defend down at Poole and given ourselves a chance.”

He thought the boys all tried hard – sometimes maybe tried too hard but added: “I can’t fault them for that, that’s what we asked them to do. Ten points is a good lead, we’ve got a fighting chance,

“The boys are up for the challenge. We’re in the driving seat, but it’s only half time. One massive push on Thursday and perhaps we can get that elusive championship.”

Former Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Craig Cook top scored for Glasgow with 11 points in the first-leg and ,said: “We’re still in it – 15 races to go. We know the set-up, we know what we did last time and what we did wrong last time.”



