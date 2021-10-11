Glasgow Tigers will face the winners of Tuesday’s SGB Championship play-off, quarter-final, between Edinburgh Monarchs and Redcar Bears (tapes-up 7.30pm).

Monarchs lead by 12 going into the tie and the mouth-watering match-up comes after championship leaders Poole Pirates chose to face the winners of the Leicester/Scunthorpe tie in their play-offs semi-final.

Meanwhile, Glasgow are in control of their Championship KO Cup semi-final thanks to a 53-37 win in the first-leg over Edinburgh at Ashfield.

Tigers’ Tom Brennan impressed with 11 points and said: “Every team has their ups and downs, but you can now see the momentum building and that should take us all the way to the Final.”

Kye Thomson, who scored nine for Monarchs, said: “It’s (the scoreline) not ideal. They ran away with it from the start. We tried to fight back, but for some of the boys the bikes were going nowhere.”

