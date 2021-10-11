Jock Kettles, Scotland’s international fly fishing skipper from Bonnyrigg, won the Army-run Celtic Cup, at the Lake of Menteith. Kettles also claimed the associate champion title.

Kettles (pictured) served 22 years in the 1st Battalion, The Royal Scots. He fished as member of the Army team until he retired from the services and won the Inter-Services title.

He then became an associate member of the Soldier Palmers and the Army Angling Federation and Kettles explained that the Celtic Cup is a boat league run on a points system at the Lake of Menteith throughout the season for serving members of the forces and associate or retired members.

Quint Glen, fishery manager at the lake, said that the water temperature is cooling and he recently introduced some slim fish between four and 10lbs.

Gus Armour from Fife and Billy Brash from Midlothian capitalised, tempting 47 to the boat with 17 fish of 4lb plus.

The lake’s board, made up of most of the landowners around the lake, have agreed to further discount young people fishing there.

Free fishing is available to all those aged 25 and under if they are out with a senior (26 years and older). If there are two young persons (25 and under) in a boat they pay single angler prices.

Finally, there will be no electric start available on the Coulam wheelie boat as the pinion drive has worn out. Anglers must use a pull start.

