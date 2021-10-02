Edinburgh Monarchs are keeping their fingers crossed that teenage talent Drew Kemp can make it to Redcar for Sunday’s (tapes-up 6.30pm) SGB Championship, quarter-final, first-leg against red-hot Bears.

The, 19-year-old, German-born rider competed in the World under-21 Final at Pardubice in the Czech Republic on Friday. Guest racer Jason Edwards replaces the retired Nathan Greaves.

The sides have already having drawn 45-45 in previous home and away matches this season and Bears are almost certain to operate rider-replacement for Michael Palm Toft who suffered broken fingers after crashing at Wolverhampton Wolves in an SGB Premiership match last Monday.

And Monarchs heat leader Richie Worrall warned the English side that Edinburgh are desperate to win the tie and claim a place in the last four.

And Worrall plus skipper Sam Masters and in-form Josh Pickering enjoy racing at Redcar.

St Helens-born Worrall (pictured) said: “You see a total different team when the play-offs and finals come around.

“Everyone is there to help everyone as they know how important it is. You don’t see one captain, you see five or six captains, it all ramps up.”

Monarchs director Mike Hunter said that the club had hoped to stage the second-leg at Armadale in midweek but it now looks likely to be at Armadale on Friday.

Meanwhile, Leicester have one foot in the championship play-off semi-finals after winning 54-36 in their quarter-final, first-leg at Scunthorpe on Friday and Lions are the only visiting team to have been successful at the Eddie Wright Raceway this season.

The second-leg due on Saturday was postponed and will now take place on Saturday, October 9.

