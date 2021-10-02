Dundee Stars hammered arch rivals Fife Flyers 6-1 at Kirkcaldy in the Challenge Cup, bouncing back from a 2-0 defeat in the same competition at Belfast Giants on Friday.

The Tayside team rattled Fife with three, second-period goals and they grabbed another three in the final session.

Seb Bengtsson broke the deadlock with a power play goal after 28 minutes and Timi Lahtinen claimed a second three minutes later.

And Dillon Lawrence silenced home fans with a third 52 seconds from the end of the session.

It got worse when Philippe Sanche netted No 4 two minutes into the final period with Erik Naslund in the sin bin for a two minute high-stick penalty.

Michael McNicolas opened Fife’s account in 47 minutes but another power play goal arrived for Stars after 50 minutes through Spencer Dorowicz. The visitors netted their final strike 46 seconds from time to complete the rout, Sanche scoring his second.

On Sunday, Fife travel to Cardiff Devils in the Elite League (6pm) and Dundee host Belfast in the Challenge Cup (5pm).

