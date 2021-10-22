Former Glasgow Tigers star Chris Harris has joined Berwick Bandits and the club claim it is one of their biggest-ever signings.

The 38-year-old, a three-time British champion, joins the Borders club after spending this season with Birmingham Brummies and Bandits co-promoter Jamie Courtney believes it is a signing which will excite the club’s supporters.

Harris, nicknamed Bomber, has ridden in Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark and France during his long career and Courtney said: “If there’s ever been a rider made for a track it’s Bomber at Shielfield Park.

“We can all look forward to witnessing him in Bandits colours giving it absolutely everything and thrilling the crowds on a Saturday night.”

He added: “Team building is coming together nicely and we are working hard behind the scenes to give the fans, sponsors and the team the best chance of success and a club to be proud of.”



