The annual Christmas Cocktail Club at Tigerlily on George Street attracted Santa to pay a pre-season visit.

Last time it was run the club welcomed 8,500 guests and served more than 25,000 cocktails during the six week period – or 595 cocktails per day.

Managing Director, Innes Bolt said: “Our Christmas Cocktail Club is a highlight of the year for us and has been really missed by both the team and guests. We’d love to top the results we saw in 2019 but more than anything, we’re looking forward to seeing our customers enjoying the festivities once again and seeing the Christmas buzz back in all our venues.”



Santa visits Tigerlily in George Street, Edinburgh to launch their Christmas Cocktail Club PHOTO Greg Macvean



On sale from 29 October 2021, Christmas Cocktail Club wristbands can be purchased online for just £5.00 and collected from all participating venues: Tigerlily, Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Indigo Yard, Montpeliers Bar & Brasserie, Candy Bar, Eastside & Lulu.

The Cocktail Club itself will run 7 days a week in all Montpeliers venues from the 14th of November until the 31st of December 2021, including Hogmanay. Wristband holders will be treated to £5.00 festive cocktails from a special holiday themed menu created by Group Bar Development Manager, Joey Medrington.

Santa visits Tigerlily in George Street, Edinburgh to launch their Christmas Cocktail Club PHOTO Greg Macvean

