Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins from Balerno, has helped create a new limited edition brownie box for homeless charity, Social Bite.

From tomorrow lovers of the chocolate treats can order a box of four brownies in two flavours – raspberry and oat cranachan and sticky toffee pudding.

Buying a box of brownies from Social Bite helps towards their work to end homelessness.

Peter, 21, was the youngest ever winner of Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off in 2020. He was appointed as an honorary burgess last week in a ceremony at the City Chambers.

Peter said: “I was absolutely delighted to be asked to create these two new flavours for Social Bite. They do such amazing work and it’s great to support them in this way with my baking.”

Josh Littlejohn, Co-founder of Social Bite, said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Peter for being our first ever ‘Box of Joy’ guest star – he is a fantastic baker and his brownie creations are delicious. We have no doubt they’ll fly off the shelves as the perfect gift, especially in the run up to Christmas.

“When we launched the brownie delivery service last year, I don’t think any of us could have imagined the sort of positive response we had. It was such an uncertain time for all and our biggest concerns were the vulnerable people who we support on a daily basis who had been the worst affected.

“Thankfully, the brownies have been a huge hit and continue to help us grow and develop the commercial arm of the charity, which in turn, directly helps those affected by homelessness in Scotland.”

The limited edition brownie box, designed by Peter, will be available to purchase until 31 January 2022 while stocks last. The brownies are NCGI (no-gluten-containing-ingredients), priced at £12.99 for four and can be bought directly from Social Bite online for UK-wide delivery.

When customers purchase their brownies online, they are also given the option to “pay it forward” so Social Bite can distribute brownies to people experiencing homelessness.

