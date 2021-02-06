A suggestion for you to celebrate Valentine’s Day with city centre restaurant Tigerlily. They will send you a romantic and delicious meal in a box to enjoy at home.

The cost of this (which includes breakfast) is £100 for two. the menu includes:

Aperitif

Bottle of Santi Nello Prosecco

Warm, Freshly Baked Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia with whipped truffle & parmesan butter (v)

Starter Scottish East Coast Lobster, Eyemouth Handpicked White Crab & Thermidor Tartwith bitter leaf & radish salad Main28 Day Dry-Aged Scottish Grantown On Spey Ribeye On The Bone To Share (500g)with triple cooked chips, Mull of Kintyre & mustard cauliflower gratin and chimichurri sauce

Dessert‘Ferrero Rocher’ Baked Chocolate Fondant with toasted hazelnut, caramel sauce and milk chocolate praline cream (v)

CheeseWhole Baked English Tunworth Camembert with Merlot wine drizzle, thyme and baked sourdough bread

Petit Fours Dark Chocolate & Passionfruit Curd Cup and Espresso Martini Jellies Vodka, Tia Maria and fresh espresso from our coffee roasters at Dear Green in Glasgow

Digestif Love Potion No.9 Belvedere | Chambord | Raspberry | Rose Petal | Orange Oil | Glitter L’amour

Breakfast PLUS we’ll also include breakfast to enjoy the morning after!

The Tigerlily ‘Sausage & Egg Muffin’ Scottish pork & herb patty, oven-baked English muffin, cheese and local free-range eggs.

VEGETARIAN OPTION IS ALSO AVAILABLE

tigerlily.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...