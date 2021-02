This is another suggestion in a mini-series to give you some inspiration about ways to treat your loved one.

Eteaket, the city centre tearoom, will deliver afternoon tea to anyone living within the EH1 to EH12 postcodes or you can collect from the shop at 41 Frederick Street.

This Valentine treat can be either Classic or Vegetarian Afternoon Tea.

But whichever one you choose there will be scones, patisseries and sandwiches all served with eteaket teas and a pop up 3-tier cake stand.

Order here.

Like this: Like Loading...