What the Fork Monarchs boss John Campbell admitted that his men were dominated by Poole Pirates who claimed the SGB Championship Knockout Cup with an emphatic 57-33 second-leg win and and aggregate score 104-75.

Campbell, Monarchs’ team manager, said “We were not at the races and beaten by a far better team on the night.”

Skipper Sam Masters was the only Monarchs rider to claim double-figures with Josh Pickering (pictured) and Drew Kemp both scoring eight points each.

Former Monarchs rider Steve Worrall top scored with 13 points for the home side and another former Edinburgh star, Rory Schlein, claimed 12 points and three bonus points on the night.

But former Poole rider Richie Worrall, Steve Worrall’s twin brother, disappointed with five points and Campbell added: “Drew Kemp was fine, he was competitive, Sam Masters was competitive and Josh Pickering was competitive, Richie couldn’t get the bike going quickly enough.

“I feel sorry for Kye Thomson who is devastated that he has done so badly in a cup final, but he will bounce back.”

Poole’s heat leaders were pretty dominant with Schlein unbeaten and only Masters able to peg back Steve Worrall and Danny King, once each.

Monarchs opened with a fine win for Masters, Anders Rowe taking third in the opener, and reserve Kemp won Heat 2, the first of two victories.

However the next five races were all home 4-2s and, with no lead to defend, it was pretty clear after seven races that the cup was going south.

Richie Worrall started with a couple of good gates but had to give best to the challenges by Danny King and brother Steve.

Heat 8 produced Kemp’s second victory with Rowe picking up another good point, keeping the dangerous Dane Benjamin Basso at the back.

Poole added a further six points to their lead in Heats 9 and 10, but Masters gained his second heat win when he beat King in Hea t 11.

The second half of the match after heat 8 proved a disappointment with little achieved by the visitors.

So, the curtain comes down on another season. Monarchs were cup finalists and play-off semi-finalists and team bosses confirm they will be back next season.

Poole Pirates (57): Steve Worrall 13+1, Danyon Hume 4+0, Rory Schlein 12+3, Ben Cook 5+0, Danny King 11+0, Zaine Kennedy 4+1, Benjamin Basso 8+1

Edinburgh Monarchs (33): Sam Masters 10+0, Anders Rowe 2+0, Kye Thomson 0+0, Josh Pickering 8+0, Richie Worrall 5+0, Drew Kemp 8+1, Jason Edwards 0+0

