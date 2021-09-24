Edinburgh police are seeking information following an incident on Thursday evening on the Warriston Path when a man attempted to rob a woman walking there.

The woman was walking along the path which is part of the network of paths in North Edinburgh, close to where the Warriston Path opens to Boat Green at 8.45pm on Thursday 23 September 2021.

The 33-year-old woman was approached and threatened by a man who is then believed to have left in the opposite direction when the victim ran to the nearby Tesco. The man is described as a white male in his mid-50s, around 5 feet 9 inches tall of medium build and bald. He was was wearing a tight-fitting long-sleeved dark green jumper, blue jeans and a black fabric face mask. He spoke with a Scottish accent and was said to have a bow legged gait.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “It is thankful that the victim was not injured as a result of this incident, however she was left badly shaken. “We are appealing for anyone who was in the Warriston Road, Boat Green or Broughton Road areas last night and believes they may have seen the man in question to please come forward. We are also keen to speak with any motorists with potential dash cam footage from the area at that time. “Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3505 of 23 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

