The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh has announced the appointment of Tari Lang as the new Chair of the Board, from 1 September 2021.

Tari succeeds Shonaig Macpherson CBE FRSE, who has spent nearly nine years in post. Shonaig, who was due to step down in November 2020, generously remained in post to support the theatre during the turbulent period of lockdown.

Tari has had a long career working with the leaders of governments and private bodies on business and reputation management in the UK, the US and the Middle East. She was CEO of Edelman in London. She subsequently co-founded ReputationInc, an international reputation management consultancy and The Lang Consultancy, an advisory firm in education, business transformation and reputation risk.

Tari sits on the Boards of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society and the National Galleries of Scotland. She was previously on the Boards of the National Theatre of Scotland, The Edinburgh International Festival and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Tari Lang

Artistic Director David Greig and Executive Director Mike Griffiths said: “We are delighted that Tari will be our next chair and we welcome her to The Lyceum board. Tari has long been a supporter of theatre in Scotland and is a regular attender at The Lyceum. She supports the company’s ambition, and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience both in business and in the arts. Her support will be invaluable in the years to come as we emerge from the pandemic into a changed theatre landscape. We want to thank Shonaig for her vision and leadership. She has led us carefully through great change. In particular we are grateful for her hard work, support and guidance through this unprecedentedly difficult period, and she leaves with our very best wishes.”

Tari Lang said of her appointment: “I am delighted to be appointed Chair of The Lyceum Theatre. The Lyceum plays a major role, not just in producing great theatre in its historic Edinburgh home, but also in collaborating with theatres across Scotland, the UK and beyond. I have long been an admirer of David Greig and his contribution to international theatre as playwright, director and artistic director. I can’t wait to start working with him, Mike Griffiths, their team and the Board to help push the Lyceum vision even further, to continue to represent what is best in theatre in Scotland.”

My Light Shines On lit up the empty theatres in 2020

Like this: Like Loading...