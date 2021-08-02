The Scottish Canal Championship has been re-arranged for Sunday, August 29 on the Forth & Clyde Canal at The Stables, Kirkintilloch.



The match will be combined with the Angling Trust & Canal River Trust UK (AT & CRT) Canal Pairs qualifier if there is sufficient interest.



Anglers entering the Canal Pairs Championships need to be aged 18 and over on the day of the match and full details are on the Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling (SFCA) Facebook page.



Gus Brindle (pictured), chairman of the SCFA, said a minimum of ten pairs are needed for the qualifier to go ahead and the entry fee is £20 per head. SFCA members will have £5 of their annual membership refunded.



The final for the 2021 AT & CRT UK Canal Pairs Championships is on Saturday, October 16 on the Shropshire Union Canal at Soudley and to take part in the final you must be a member of the Angling Trust.



The Fife-based boss reminded anglers that there is no entry fee for the Scottish Canal Championships but all participants must be members of the SFCA and, to ensure that enough pegs are cleared, anglers are requested to book in by Sunday, August 15.



The draw will be at 9am in the car park at JB Angling Centre, 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow, G66 1QA and fishing is from 11.30 to 16.30. Results will be confirmed at 17.30 in the lay-by opposite The Stables Pub.



Brindle said: “Pegs will be cleared and renumbered over the next week or two. Assistance with this would be greatly appreciated so volunteers are more than welcome. More details will be sent out shortly.”





