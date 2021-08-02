The book shop, Rare Birds Books, has collaborated with Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society to launch book bundles for sale, and the proceeds will help support Fringe artists.

The Stockbridge shop has bundled up three books chosen by Rowan Campbell, the General Manager of Summerhall, Dani Rae, the General Manager of Assembly and Katy Koren, who co-runs Gilded Balloon and all written by women: The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo (Rowan’s pick), The Emperor’s Babe by Bernadine Evaristo (Dani’s pick) and Motherwell by Deborah Orr (Katy’s pick).

Shona McCarthy, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said: “We are delighted to be working with Rare Birds on this very special collaboration that will help raise vital funds for Fringe artists. Storytelling is at the very heart of the Fringe, and we are proud to champion these stories and celebrate the strong, brilliant women at this festival as well as across the creative industries.”

Rare Birds founder, Rachel Wood muses on the collaboration: “When it comes to the city we call home, few things are more defining that the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. We feel so lucky to have such a world-class festival on our doorstep, and to celebrate our new Edinburgh store, we thought there was no better way than to give back to the festival we all love so much.”

The bundle is £30 and available from Rare Birds Books and their website. You can also buy them on the Fringe website.

