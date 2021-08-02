Robert Douglas won the Balerno Bowling Club men’s title for the first time since 2013 with a comfortable victory over another former winner, Stevie Watson, despite having a broken left wrist.

The 60-year-old, Balerno-based window cleaner, tripped over a kerb last Monday and was on pain killers during the lead up to Sunday’s final.

Robert had his left arm, luckily not his bowling arm, in a support for the match but it did not seem to upset his rhythm. He opened confidently, winning a two at the first and following up with a single at the second. He lost the third to a two but bounced back to win the fourth by two shots.

Brian Buckner, president Balerno Bowling Club, presents the trophy to Robert Douglas, second time winner of the men’s championship PHOTO Nigel Duncan Media

Stevie, a 43-year-old accountant, playing in his third final, won the next with a single but Robert moved to 7-3 at the sixth. It was 7-4 after the next as Stevie, who beat defending champion Grant Wilson in his semi-final, claimed a single but Robert snapped back with a two at the eighth.

A single from Stevie at the ninth cut Robert’s lead to four shots at 9-5 but then the roof fell in for the 2017 champion. He lost the next four ends to Robert’s match-winning run of 3, 4, 2, 2 for 20-5 at the 13th. Stevie collected a single at the 14th end but Robert claimed the shot he needed to lift the silverware at the 15th end with a final score of 21-6.

All photos Nigel Duncan Media

