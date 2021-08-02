Musician Simon Thacker premieres a live music experience for the 2021 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Thacker is a Scottish composer, classical guitarist, improviser and ensemble leader whose ever expanding musical world draws on a deep immersion in diverse cultures.

Having led some of today’s most prescient intercultural ensembles, Simon brings his pioneering experiences to the art of solo guitar in ‘Pashyanti’.

Exploring the instrument with passion and startling originality, Thacker offers a revelatory new vision for the art of solo guitar.



Simon’s highly individual, iconoclastic music explores every facet of the instrument, from beguiling digital delay driven soundscapes to muscular improvisations utilising his many inspirations.

His instinctive rhythmic gift is as ferocious as it is layered and gives his music an unmistakable intensity. A recent Scottish New Music Award winner and Ivor Novello Awards nominee, ‘Pashyanti’, is the latest stage in Simon’s journey.

This is the fourth year Simon has been selected to represent his country as part of madeinscotlandshowcase.com.

‘Pashyanti on Guitar’ by Simon Thacker

Venue: Summerhall (Courtyard Pavilion) and digital on demand 6-29 August

Live Dates/times: Aug 11, 25 at 20:00 Aug 15, 20, 22, 29 at 15:00

Length: 1 hour (live), tbc (digital)

Tickets: £14/12 (live), £8 (digital) from www.summerhall.co.uk

All still images – credit Nitesh Anand

