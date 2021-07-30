SGB Championship Knockout Cup: Edinburgh Monarchs 26, Birmingham Brummies 16 (match abandoned after seven heats because of rain): Glasgow Tigers 51, Berwick Bandits 39



Edinburgh Monarchs’ Championship Knockout Cup, first-leg, tie with Birmingham Brummies was abandoned after seven heats because of rain.



The home side came from 7-4 behind after two heats to move 26-16 ahead thanks to five straight heat wins before the curtain came down.



The result does not stand and there is uncertainty about when the tie will be played as Brummies have issued an ultimatum to fans.



The promotion said that they must see a significant upturn in attendance when they host Kent in the SGB Championship next week otherwise there is a risk that the club may fold.



In Glasgow, Craig Cook top scored with 12 points for Tigers who beat Berwick Bandits 51-39 in the first-leg of their Championship Knockout Cup tie.



Aaron Summers was best for the visitors with 11 points and the pair meet in the Borders in the second-leg on Saturday (tapes-up 7pm).

