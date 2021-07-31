Film Fest on the Forth will run at the Marina, which is located at South Queensferry on the banks of the Firth of Forth overlooking the three iconic bridges, from 10.00am to 10.00pm today (Saturday) and tomorrow.

The weekend is supported by EventScotland as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21, in which Scotland celebrates its coasts and waters with a programme of events and activities, shining a spotlight on these vital elements of the landscape.

The fantastic themed line-up is comprised of 8 well-loved feature films with a maritime link, all well suited to family audiences with U, PG or 12A ratings. The selected films are as follows:

Film Fest on the Forth opening with Hannah Knox and Liam Rotheram

SATURDAY 31 JULY

MOANA (PG, 113 mins, 2016) Disney’s beloved musical animation of an adventurous teenager and her inherited love for the seas

THE WATER HORSE: LEGEND OF THE DEEP (PG, 111 mins, 2007) Family adventure set and shot in Scotland based on the Celtic legend of Kelpies (Water Horses)

WHISKY GALORE! (U, 81 mins, 1949) Classic anti-authoritarian comedy set on a Hebridean Island based on Compton Mackenzie’s novel.

JAWS (12A, 124 mins, 1975, 45th anniversary) Directed by Steven Spielberg and widely heralded as the original summer blockbuster

SUNDAY 1 AUGUST

BRAVE (PG, 93 mins, 2012) Pixar’s stunning animation set in the rugged and mysterious Highlands of Scotland centred around a Scottish princess confronting tradition

THE ILLUSIONIST (PG, 77 mins, 2010) Charming, Oscar nominated animated adventure set across Scotland and specifically Edinburgh, based on an unproduced script by legendary French Director Jacques Tati

WHALE RIDER (PG, 105 mins, 2002) Oscar nominated drama centred on a young Maori girl and her special connection to the magnificent seas creatures who has to fight to fulfil a destiny her grandfather refuses to recognize.

TITANIC (12, 186 mins, 1997) James Cameron’s box office record-breaker and winner of 11 Oscars. An epic romance set on the seas which made global stars of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

Film Fest on the Forth opening with Hannah Knox and Liam Rotheram doing their ‘Rose and Jack’ impression

Film Fest on the Forth screenings will be staged in an outdoor area which can accommodate up to 260 film fans. You can get to Port Edgar Marina by train, bus, car, foot or boat. If you’re coming by boat contact the Marina office by phone or VHF before arrival to be allocated a berth.

Food and drink will be available from Marina tenants Scott’s restaurant and Down the Hatch as well as additional food and drink vendors coming in especially for the weekend, including EIFF’s Official Beer Partner Innis & Gunn, and Pizza Geeks and Poco Prosecco.

Between films audiences can visit other attractions on site such as activities on the water from Port Edgar Watersports and shopping at the Marina’s store, Beacon.

Russell Aitken, Managing Director of Port Edgar Marina said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with EIFF in hosting this special open-air screening as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts & Waters 2021. It’s an incredible initiative to be involved with and we look forward to welcoming families from across Scotland to showcase the stunning location of the marina.”

More than enough popcorn to go round

Ken Hay, CEO of Edinburgh International Film Festival said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the return to the communal cinema experience with a brilliant programme of aquatically themed classics, all set against the backdrop of the iconic Forth Bridges. Huge thanks to our friends at Port Edgar Marina in staging the films and to EventScotland for their support as part of the Year of Coasts and Waters. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Film Fest on the Forth as part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21. Scotland offers the perfect stage for audiences to enjoy unique experiences and this special cinematic event will showcase classic films in a memorable outdoor setting.”

Film Fest on the Forth, Edinburgh International Film Festival’s weekend of free outdoor screenings, now sold out

