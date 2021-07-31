The number of cases of Covid-19 in Scotland have been announced by Public Health Scotland, and all indicators show a downward trend.

The UK Government will allow all EU and US citizens who are fully vaccinated free entry to England without the need for quarantine from Monday 3 August 2021. Extra rules remain in place for France.

The Scottish Government also announced the same relaxation, subject to countries remaining on the amber list.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “This has only been made possible due to the overwhelming success of our vaccination programme here in Scotland when coupled with successful roll-outs of vaccination schemes in the EU and US.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel to Scotland under this significant relaxation of international travel measures, providing a boost for the tourism sector and wider economy while ensuring public health is protected.

“This new arrangement will be carefully monitored by clinicians and kept under close review as we seek to put Scotland firmly on the path to recovery – but people should continue to think very carefully about travelling – especially given the prevalence and unpredictable nature of variants of concern.”

Next Tuesday the First Minister will report to The Scottish Parliament about the next steps in relaxing restrictions or otherwise depending on the numbers then.

Since Monday 19 July all parts of Scotland are now in Level 0. This does not mean that we are living without any restrictions at all, but it is certainly better than at some stages in the last 15 months or so. There is a table at the foot of this article explaining what the restrictions are in detail.

All the details are on The Scottish Government website and are summarised as:

At Level 0:

  • you can meet socially in groups:
    • of up to 8 people from 4 households in your home or theirs – and can stay overnight
    • of up to 10 people from 4 households in an indoor public place like a café, pub or restaurant
    • of up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors
  • under 12s do not count towards the total number of people or households meeting outside but count towards the household numbers indoors
  • you do not need to physically distance from family and friends in a private home
  • you can travel anywhere in Scotland in Levels 0, 1 or 2 but must not enter a Level 3 or 4 area unless for a permitted reason
  • you can travel anywhere in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands – before you travel you must check the travel rules in those countries
  • you can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild
  • up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals 
  • tradespeople can carry out any work in your home such as painting, decorating or repairing
  • you should work from home where possible

The next significant date is 9 August when the vast majority of over 40s will have a significant level of protection. At that time it might be possible to move beyond Level 0, but it will depend on the data at the time. But in any case the government will not advise an immediate return to full offices working from 9 August. All of these measures will take time to put back in place.

Statistics

As at 25 July, 10,324 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

In the week 19 – 25 July, 56 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of nine deaths from the previous week.

Deaths from all causes were 11% higher than the five-year average last week at 1,110.

There were eight deaths in Glasgow City and seven deaths in each of North Lanarkshire, City of Edinburgh and Dundee City. 43 deaths were in hospitals, five in care homes, and eight were at home or in a non-institutional setting. Most excess deaths occurred at home, with home and non-institution deaths remaining around a third above average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:

“The latest figures show that last week, there were 56 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

“Last week there were more deaths involving Covid in people under 65 than people aged 85 or over, with 15 deaths of people aged between 45 and 64.”

Figures below with an asterisk are provisional and reflect some difficulty in establishing the correct figure.

On 28 July Public Health Scotland advised: “Public Health Scotland (PHS) has undertaken work to improve their Covid-19 reporting process to ensure they continue to provide the most accurate and timely information. As a result of this, today’s testing figures covering the latest 24 hours will include a small number of tests notified between 12:00am and 5:15am on 27 July that would have been reported in yesterday’s daily figures. This is due to the transition to a new reporting schedule including cases up to 12am on day of reporting; there is no double counting in the cumulative totals reported today.”

DateNewly reported cases of Covid-19Cases in LothianNew testsTest positivity rate (bold denotes days under 3.0% and the highest in recent weeks)Newly reported deathsNumber of deaths according to daily measurementPatients in ICU with confirmed Covid-19Patients in hospital with confirmed Covid-19 (under 500 is in bold)Total number of positive cases since beginning of pandemicNumber of first dose vaccinations administeredNumber of daily vaccinations recorded for previous day with highest daily figure in bold (includes 1st and 2nd doses) Above 30,000 in boldNumber of people who have received their second dose of vaccine
31 July 20211,01819222,7254.9%97,93964445345,1744,009,61119,5323,190,160
30 July 2021 1,45624925,9906.2%67,93060474344,1584,007,57719,8023,162,662
29 July 20211,39823433,6794.6%137,92460490342,7044,005,42121,8453,145,017
28 July 2021 1,17922528,2684.8%97,91163474341,3074,002,90319,0173,125,690
27 July 20211,04416020,5945.6%77,86663472342,0594,000,65318,8573,108,928
26 July 20211,00017813,6358.0%07,85965475341,0153,998,62714,1323,092,102
25 July 20211,23723418,1807.5%07,85964480340,0153,997,10517,2733,079,492
24 July 20211,30724723,8576.1%117,85960478338,7783,994,88322,1943,064,441
23 July 20211,50526925,7956.4%67,84857502337,4713,992,32718,9323,044,803
22 July 20211,82536333,2806.0%227,84258488335,9663,989,92720,6193,028,271
21 July 20211,68631731,4626.0%77,82051529334,1413,987,07418,0603,010,505
20 July 20211,60430419,0739.2%137,81347529332,4553,984,43318,8232,995,086
19 July 20211,46434615,66010.3%07,80045536330,8513,981,95018,6202,978,746
18 July 20211,73538519,4279.8%07,80046511329,3873,976,02217,2742,966,054
17 July 20212,31749029,6348.6%47,80049517327,6523,970,02621,0982,954,776
16 July 20212,04747926,8688.5%57,79648532325,3353,963,50220,0252,940,202
15 July 20212,08637634,7736.6%197,79147543323,2883,956,54920,3292,927,130
14 July 20212,63653435,8498.1%117,77246515321,2023,948,44618,2222,914,904
13 July 20212,52959423,80411.5%47,76141506318,5663,941,57117,4492,903,557
12 July 20212,134*48221,326*11.1%07,75740469316,0373,934,40821,9442,893,271
11 July 20212,04843820,24211.2%0 7,75740444313,9033,928,40924,4802,877,326
10 July 20212,19027,16277,7574243526,128
9 July 20213,21677535,3319.9%67,75039427309,6653,911,18928,3772,843,938
8 July 20212,80259138,3338%47,74438401306,4493,900,86427,6722,825,886
7 July 20213,79986640,84210.0%57,74034387303,6473,890,17628,5492,808,902
6 July 20212,36350225,12310.2%67,73532346299,8483,879,45827,1702,791,071
5 July 20212,37256120,22212.6%07,72930338297,4853,869,22323,6192,774,136
4 July 20212,72664125,64811.4%07,72925316295,1133,857,58425,9962,762,156
3 July 20213,10868334,5679.6%37,72925305292,3873,844,37124,6272,749,373
2 July 20213,82310.8%47,72619285289,2793,831,77030,1412,737,347
1 July 20214,23499942,84310.5%67,72216275285,4563,816,25127,2722,722,725
30 June 20213,88784341,7109.8%37,71619235281,2223,799,46728,6222,712,237
29 June 20213,11877727,87511.6%17,71320215277,3353,781,88725,9282,701,195
28 June 20213,28579527,22612.6%07,71220202274,2173,765,37930,2872,691,775
27 June 20212,63965731,6958.9%17,712171963,747,51029,9392,679,357
26 June 20212,83684933,5698.9%37,71118197268,2933,730,10139,7302,666,827
25 June 20211,74728426,7946.9%27,70816188265,4573,709,8012,647,397
24 June 20212,9997.7%517177
23 June 20212,96983042,3107.3%57,70118170260,7113,682,62031,7462,617,450
22 June 20212,16758125,0389.1%47,69618171257,7423,664,57132,9172,602,753
21 June 20211,2507.2%07,69214158
20 June 20211,20532122,0985.8%07,692254,3253,630,58935,6522,571,637
19 June 20211,2093314.5%27,692253,120
18 June 202195021229,2543.5%27,69012128251,9113,591,63839,6492,535,803
17 June 20211,31726230,9904.6%47,68812140250,9613,571,72642,6952,516,066
16 June 20211,129 35,6383.4%17,68415133248,5153,551,739*2,493,358
15 June 202197420,7615.0%27,68317137248,5153,531,46137,1402,470,181
14 June 202176121015,7815.2%07,68117128247,5413,517,66841,3902,446,834
13 June 20211036*23022,8565.0%07,681246,7803,497,28743,0342,425,825
12 June 20211030*29726,6504.1%27,681245,7443,477,37845,7692,402,700
11 June 20211,104*24128,5634.1%07,67913132244,7143,459,06347,9112,375,246
10 June 202173521728,3792.8%17,67914124243,6103,441,21750,2722,345,181
9 June 20211,01124136,2273.0%17,67814121242,8753,422,43150,0572,313,695
8 June 202169515714,8735.0%07,67712121241,8643,403,86648,4892,282,203
7 June 202164116,1924.2%0121223,386,3212,251,259
6 June 202177521520,6754.0%07,677240,5283,365,77944,8832,227,493
5 June 202186020127,4363.4%17,677239,7533,345,84251,8142,202,547
4 June 202199221326,9623.9%27,6768116238,8933,326,00553,1452,170,570
3 June 202183522731,8412.8%47,6748110237,9013,305,81250,9922,137,618
2 June 202167716026,2582.8%17,67010114237,0663,286,26149,9172,106,177
1 June 202147810716,4893.1%07,66910106236,3893,267,29047,1302,075,231
28 May 202164113225,9392.6%27,668690234,3123,196,05149,9651,971,006
3 May 202113210,1951.5%02,824,9551,326,599
1 April 20214007325,9561.8%87,61021215218,4322,493,32742,984399,062
27 March 202156311925,5192.4%67,58426283216,7052,358,80750,875294,714
25 March 202170115731,9462.4%107,57232310215,5992,285,71150,083263,236
27 February 202152510619,6153.1%187,12974898201,5121,570,15327,22472,178
4 February 20211,14915927,6684.9%536,3221271,812183,418694,34745,0859,031
7 January 20212,64935711.3%781001,467143,715
31 December 20212,62228,29510.1%68701,174
16 December 20206895.9%38491,03118,644
Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

Download

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.