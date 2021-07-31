Skipper Craig Cook (pictured) led from the front as Glasgow Tigers mugged Berwick Bandits to march on in the SGB Championship Knockout Cup.

The Cumbrian powered to a 15 point maximum by winning the final heat with team-mate Ricky Wells in second spot for a 5-1 which secured the road win.

Tigers took a 12-point lead into the second-leg but the Borders combine pushed the Glasgow side hard and led 15-9 after four heats.

But 5-1 scorelines in the fifth and sixth heats edged Tigers ahead 19-17.

Bandits recorded a 4-1 after Heat 8 to level at 24-24 but Tigers edged ahead with 4-2 scorelines in Heats 11, 12 and 13 before a gutsy 5-1 from Bandits closed the gap to 41-43 with one heat remaining.

But ice cool Cook and Wells did the business in the final race for a 48-42 final scoreline and an overall aggregate win of 99-81.

SGB Championship Knockout Cup: first-round, second-leg: Berwick Bandits 42, Glasgow Tigers 48 (agg: 81-99)



