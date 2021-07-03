There is a bundle of box office blockbusters coming soon to a cinema near you.

After a delay of 14 months (the same length of time as cinemas themselves have been closed), 9 July 2021 will finally mark the unleashing of ‘Black Widow’, the 24th instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first film in its fourth phase of projects.

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) portrays the eponymous superhero after the events of the 2016 film ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and must turn to family figures played by David Harbour (Stranger Things), Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) and Florence Pugh (Little Women), all master assassins in their own right to help her fight a new foe. Disney+ will also release ‘Black Widow’ on the same date for Premier Access customers of its streaming platform.

Directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), ‘The Suicide Squad’ will open on 30 July 2021. A standalone sequel to the 2016 film ‘Suicide Squad’, Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) and Joel Kinnaman (The Informer) reprise their roles while Idris Elba (Molly’s Game) and Sylvester Stallone (Creed) joining an eclectic ensemble cast for Disney and Marvel Comics’ rival Warner Bros. and DC Comics’ superhero adventure, the 11th release of the DC Extended Universe.

Dwayne Johnson (Central Intelligence) and Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) lead the fantasy adventure ‘Jungle Cruise’, also opening in cinemas on 30 July 2021 and on Disney+ Premier Access, signalling an end to the once protected 90 days theatrical release window, at least for tentpole features.

