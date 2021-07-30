NHS Lothian’s mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic will visit Edinburgh’s Grassmarket this weekend as part of the nationwide campaign to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The mobile clinic will be run by the health board in partnership with Lothian Buses. The mobile clinic initiative has been designed to allow those working or visiting busy locations to get vaccinated quickly, without taking a significant amount of time out of their day. By visiting the busy social hub, NHS Lothian hopes to make vaccination as easy as possible.

It will be open to everyone over the age of 18 for either first or second dose, provided there is an eight-week gap between vaccinations. It is hoped that people between the age of 18-29 will take advantage of the clinic and come forward for vaccination.

Pat Wynne, Director of Community Nursing for NHS Lothian, said: “The introduction of our mobile clinics has been a great boost to our vaccination programme and has complemented the drop-in clinics that are continuing to run at our mass vaccination sites.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to get your Covid-19 vaccination. Whether you are on a day out or taking a quick break from work, it has never been easier to get a vaccination.

“I would encourage anyone who is in the Grassmarket this weekend, and is due to be vaccinated, to come forward and participate in our programme.”

The mobile clinic will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 8pm and will stock Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccinations.

Anyone who has not yet received an invitation or would like to rearrange an existing appointment can continue to use the self-registration portal.

This week NHS Lothian opened a new pop-up vaccination clinic at Gyle Shopping Centre to record numbers of over 300 on the first day. This clinic is open seven days a week between 10am-6pm.

Mr Wynne added: “Vaccination, along with social distancing and community testing, continues to be our best way out of COVID-19, which is why we have made it so easy to participate in the vaccination programme.

“We have delivered over a million vaccinations to the people of Lothian, however for the programme to be as successful as possible we need everyone eligible to come forward and be vaccinated.

“I would strongly advise everyone due a vaccination to visit one of our pop-up clinics or our mass vaccination centres as soon as possible and play their part in the fight against Covid-19.”

