What the Fork Monarchs left it late but eventually stung Scunthorpe Scorpions 52-38 in a SGB Championship clash at Armadale.

Former Monarchs star Theo Pijper (library picture) and his battles with Josh Pickering were highlights of the meeting, the Dutchman making brilliant use of his track knowledge to take an inside line on the pits corner, a move he used to beat Richie Worrall in Heat 7 and Pickering two heats later.

Pickering said “Theo was on the perfect line every time.”

Worrall with 14 points and Monarchs captain Sam Masters with 13 points helped steer the home side to victory and the Armadale combine needed their big guns firing because a number of the minor placings were taken by the visitors.

The home side were never behind but their lead was limited to four points between the opening heat and Heat 12 before Masters and Worrall then doubled the advantage with a powerful ride against Adam Ellis. Monarchs did the business in a match-clinching and Heat 14.

Scorpions cause was not helped by the loss of lost Thomas Jorgensen who fell in Heat 4 chasing Worrall.

The visitors were also missing their young Reserve Jordan Palin but the Lincolnshire outfit were well served by Simon Lambert with five points plus Tero Aarnio (five points) and Josh MacDonald with six as well as top man Pijper who scored 11 points.



