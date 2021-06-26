Flora Stevenson, whose name was given to one of Edinburgh’s schools, will appear on the new polymer RBS banknote which goes into circulation next month.

Ms Stevenson was a pioneer of education, born in Glasgow but who came to live in Edinburgh. She first conducted literacy classes in the evenings for “messenger girls” at her own house. She also set up schools for the poor and supported education for girls.

She campaigned for universities to be opened up to women and attended the first course at the University of Edinburgh in 1868.

The new polymer note has a security feature which reveals an image of a gird and cleek which was used by children running around 19th century playgrounds.

Sonja Brown, headteacher at Flora Stevenson Primary School, said: “It is great that Flora Stevenson has been selected to appear on the new Royal Bank of Scotland £50 note.

“Our school helps support nearly 700 pupils in Edinburgh and as an institution which carries her name, we are quite aware of the impact she has had on Scottish society and education.”

Malcolm Buchanan, Royal Bank of Scotland’s Scotland regional board chair, said: “Flora Stevenson’s legacy touches so many aspects of Scottish life that we, as a nation, are justifiably proud; education, dedication and creating opportunities for all.”

The design of the new £50 note came about after consultation with members of the public. It includes illustrations of an osprey on its reverse and will be introduced into circulation on 18 August.

