Lidl have a new line up of goodies to tempt you and the latest name to join the fold is Nairn’s with their oatcakes and biscuits, some of which are going on sale for the first time.

The range will include the new Oat Biscuitsin a range of flavours including two which are only available at Lidl – Dark Chocolate & Mint and Salted Caramel.

All of the Peffermill products are priced from 99p upwards. Lidl is championing the best in Scottish food and drink from over 30 top producers.

Ken Cameron National Account Controller at Nairn’s Picture by Stewart Attwood

Nairn’s National Account Controller, Ken Cameron said: “As an independently-owned bakery, it’s important for us to continually innovate and develop our range and attract new people into the brand. It’s fantastic to be bringing both our traditional and more unusual recipe combinations to Lidl shoppers.

“Things have changed since 1896, but as we continue to grow and bring new and exciting products to market, we still remain true to our philosophy of making delicious products that are simple, natural and wholesome.”

Founded in 1896, Nairn’s have grown from humble beginnings as a local bakery in Strathaven to become one of Scotland’s top biscuit masters with a diverse and ever-growing range of sweet and savoury products ranging from the classic Cheese Oatcake to the punchy Peri Peri Oatcake.

With two sites in Scotland’s capital city, Nairn’s Peffermill bakery alone makes an impressive 2 million biscuits every single day – enough to cover the entire pitch at Murrayfield Stadium.









Available across all Lidl Scottish stores from 10th June while stocks last, other highlights from the collection are as follows:

Product Price Nairn’s Peri Peri Spicy Oatcakes 99p Nairn’s Cheese Oatcakes 99p Nairn’s Cheese & Smoky Chipotle Oatcakes 99p Nairn’s Chocolate & Mint Oat Biscuits 99p Nairn’s Salted Caramel Oat Biscuits 99p Equi’s Strictly Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream £2.29 Equi’s Mint Choc Chip Ice Cream £2.29 Mackie’s Ridge Cut Crisps Assorted (Cheddar & Onion / Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar / Lightly Salted) 99p Mackie’s Potato Crisps Assorted (Mature Cheddar & Onion / Sea Salt / Sea Salt & Vinegar) 99p Mackie’s Popcorn Assorted ((Salted / Sweet & Salted / Sweet) 99p Tennent’s Zero 0% £2.99 Strathvale Scottish Lamb Chops £5.99 Tony’s Chippy Battered Sausage / Burger Munchie Box £2.99 Bells Mini Scotch Pie 6 Pack £1.49 Simon Howie Family Sized Breakfast Pack £2.49 Tunnocks Dark Chocolate Teacakes £1.35 Tunnocks Mini Caramel Wafer Tub £2.49 Lee’s 18 Mini Snowballs £1.49

Like this: Like Loading...