Plans for a low traffic neighbourhood in Corstorphine aim to ‘break down barriers’ and provide ‘safer streets for people to walk, cycle, wheel and spend time in’.

Between February 8 and March 5, The City of Edinburgh Council consulted with Corstorphine residents about the possibility of introducing a low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN).

The LTN designs include restrictions to through traffic and modal filters or ‘parklets’ to encourage more people to walk, cycle and spend time.

After finding ‘a clear appetite’ in Corstorphine for more detailed investigation, the council is now undertaking a second phase of engagement, with more detailed plans.

For Corstorphine, two options have been proposed to improve safety on the High Street, as well as various interventions elsewhere in the area to restrict through traffic, particularly around schools.

A council spokesperson said: “In Corstorphine we’re now looking for feedback on initial recommendations to create safer, more comfortable environments for walking, cycling and wheeling, as well as for spending time in local streets and outdoor spaces.

“These have been informed by the opinions and ideas shared during the first phase of engagement, as well as traffic data which indicates where there are issues around intrusive traffic.

“As part of this second phase of engagement we will be holding co-design-type workshops with community representatives so that the design team can closely explore details in greater depth with the community.”

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “According to our initial engagement, walking is the most popular mode of travel in Corstorphine, while 9% of respondents told us they cycled – more than the national average.

“Yet over half of the people who took part told us that the safety of the streets in the area are a barrier to them from making local trips by foot or bike.

“Our plans for a Low Traffic Neighbourhood aim to break down these barriers, providing safer streets for people to walk, cycle, wheel and spend time in, reducing intrusive traffic while also maintaining essential access by car or other motor vehicle for all those that need it.

“This is about improving the quality of life for the people who live here, which is why we’ve developed a number of different proposals, letting residents help guide the design process so the outcome works well for everyone.”

The initial consultation showed that Corstorphine residents feel the safety of the area’s streets for cycling and walking are the main factors that prevent respondents from making trips in that fashion. This was closely followed by lack of safe road crossings.

According to the consultation, 51% of respondents think that traffic levels and speeds for children cycling or walking are very unsafe (29%) and slightly unsafe (22%).

Top areas identified for improvements to walking conditions included Corstorphine High Street, St John’s Road followed by Manse Road.

St John’s Road and Corstorphine High Street also came out on top when respondents were asked about areas where cycling conditions could be improved.

St John’s Road Corstorphine before the pandemic

Cllr Karen Doran, Vice-Convener of Transport and Environment said: “We’ve seen from cities around the world just what an effect safe, liveable spaces created for people to travel through and spend time in can have.

“It’s really exciting that we can now bring these benefits to areas like Corstorphine, where we know from our own monitoring and feedback that intrusive traffic is an issue.

“Please tell us what you think of our proposals for a Low Traffic Neighbourhood and come along to one of our co-design workshops to help make sure we create a scheme that benefits the entire community.”

The council is also consulting on plans for a proposed LTN in Leith.

The Leith Connections project designs consist of two elements – a high-quality segregated cycle route between the Foot of the Walk and Ocean Terminal, which will be introduced on a permanent basis, and an experimental LTN in the area between Salamander Street, Commercial Street, North and Great Junction Street, Duke Street and the roads around Leith Links. The LTN designs include restrictions to through traffic and ‘parklets’ to encourage more people to walk, cycle and spend time.

by Joseph Anderson Local Democracy Reporter. The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

