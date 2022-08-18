The doors were opened today at the newest Lidl store in town with a little help from two of Corstorphine’s oldest and youngest residents.

With an impressive combined age of 110, 101-year-old Ina Bickerton and 9-year old Chloe Carruthers, cut the ribbon on Lidl Corstorphine, officially marking the retailer’s 110th store in Scotland.

The 110-year-old duo were applauded by family, friends and excited Corstorphine residents; many of whom had queued up outside for a first look at the opening weekend bargains in the middle aisle.

Lidl Corstorphine All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.

Customers who visit the store over opening weekend will be able to take full advantage of numerous discounts on selected outdoor, home and kitchen products, while stocks last.

Offers include an Mspa Inflatable Whirlpool Hot Tub for £199.99 (available on 18.08.22), a party table with ice bucket for £24.99 (available on 18.08.22) and a bluetooth speaker for £19.99 (available on 20.08.22).

Located in the former Currys PC World site on Glasgow Road, Lidl’s Corstorphine store brings with it a 1,256m² sales area that will be open from 8am-10pm Monday-Sunday and offers customers an in-store bakery, toilets with changing facilities, and an upgraded car park.

Lidl Corstorphine All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.

Around 35 new jobs have been created, and the new store is part of Lidl’s £1.3 billion investment in the UK.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property for Scotland, Gordon Rafferty, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have played a part in making Lidl’s 110th store a reality, but we are especially thankful to Corstorphine residents – Ina and Chloe – for helping us welcome our first customers through the doors.

“The new store will continue to bring great products and fantastic offers to the local community, along with high quality, fresh Scottish produce throughout the year.”

Lidl Corstorphine – Edinburgh Picture by Stewart Attwood All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.

Lidl Corstorphine All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...