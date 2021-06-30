Our Edinburgh-based oatcake favourite, Nairn’s, the UK’s number one oatcakes producer and one of the UK’s leading gluten free brands, is celebrating after winning gold for Best Independent Brand of the Year ‘Big Brand’ at the Free From Food Awards 2021.



This was the crowning moment in a year which saw Nairn’s scoop a total of FIVE prestigious awards, adding to the already impressive haul which they have gathered over the past ten years.

The Free From Food Awards are the UK’s only award scheme for free from food and drink, both highlighting and applauding innovation in the sector.



The rigorous judging process is undertaken by a panel of high-profile experts in the world of food and allergies, who blind-taste a wide range of products from across all free from food categories. This ensures that the winning foods not only fulfil the exacting standards expected of allergen-compliant products, but – equally important – that they also taste great. Nairn’s have a gluten free range of products – all made with wholegrain oats – which they believe taste so good, you wouldn’t know they were gluten free. The Gold Award, in particular, is a testament to that.

In addition to the Gold Award, Nairn’s impressive collection of wins in the class of 2021 include:

Savoury Snacks and Crackers

Gluten Free Super Seeded Oatcakes – Silver Category Medal

Gluten Free Cheese Oatcakes – Silver Category Medal

Gluten Free Wholegrain Crackers – Silver Category Medal

Breakfast Foods

Nairn’s Gluten Free Fruit & Seed Oat Muesli – Bronze Category Medal

It has been a busy year for Nairn’s, who also rolled out a transformational company rebrand. After working extensively with consumer strategists, Map the Territory, the company appointed award-winning design agency This Way Up to redesign the product range, retaining the signature tartan which is synonymous with Nairn’s, but with a richer, more vibrant colour palette. The rebrand is designed to take their ever-expanding range of products to an even wider audience by making the brand more visible, modern, and appealing on shelf and highlighting its relevance to today’s healthy eaters as an integral part of their lifestyle, with taste and versatility at its heart.

Emma Heath, Head of Marketing, said: “We are truly delighted to have won Gold at this year’s Free From Food Awards and to have so many of our gluten free products recognised by such high-profile experts in our industry, especially in the year when we have launched our new branding.

“It’s always great to win awards, but, for us, it’s not just about that. We are very proud of everything we do at Nairn’s and particularly on the gluten free side of our business, where we have introduced a huge range of new products since we moved to our new, state-of-the-art bakery in 2017. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and our mission is to continue to innovate, bringing them new products that fit with their busy life-style and – most importantly – that taste great. Our award helps to confirm that we’re moving in the right direction.”

