The What the Fork Monarchs are in the unusual position of being unbeaten in the four matches staged so far this season.

However, observers believe the squad are not firing on all cylinders so far. That will have to change on Friday when the defending champions, Leicester Lions, visit Armadale.

Monarchs beat Leicester by a point the last time the Lions were in West Lothian and that was just over two years ago.

There is confidence in the home camp after two draws and two victories so far this season and Josh Pickering (pictured) roared back to his best in Sunday’s Knockout Cup, first round, second-leg victory at Newcastle Diamonds.

He said “It’s not going to be easy but if we ride like a team like we did at Newcastle we should beat them.”

Leicester have have injury problems with Kyle Howarth and Josh Bates recently sidelined but Monarchs bosses have not been informed of any changes to the line-up.

Leading Lions so far this season have been Aussies Nick Morris and Ryan Douglas who will test the top home men.

Then, on Saturday, Monarchs travel to Eastbourne for another SGB Championship match against one of the strongest home sides in the division.

Fixtures: Friday 11 June: Edinburgh What the Fork Monarchs v Leicester (Championship), Armadale, 7:30pm

WHAT THE FORK MONARCHS: Sam Masters (capt), Nathan Greaves, Kye Thomson, Josh Pickering, Richie Worrall, Joe Lawlor, William Lawson.

WATLING JCB LIONS: Nick Morris, Ty Proctor, Kyle Howarth (capt), Josh Bates, Ryan Douglas, Dan Thomson, Joe Thomson.

Saturday 12 June: Eastbourne v What the Fork Monarchs (Championship), 7:30pm.

